Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
India: Modi inaugurates and launches infrastructure projects in Mumbai

July 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects in Mumbai on July 13,...

India: Modi inaugurates and launches infrastructure projects in Mumbai
13 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects in Mumbai on July 13, worth a total of over Rs 29,400 crore. Among the major projects is the 11.8 km long Thane-Borivali tunnel, which will reduce travel time by around an hour. Modi will also launch the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project and remodeling of Kalyan Yard, improving connectivity and efficiency of rail traffic. Additionally, Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal will be inaugurated in Navi Mumbai, which will create new employment opportunities. The Free Press Journal reports it. Modi will also visit the Secretariat of the Indian Newspaper Society to inaugurate the INS Towers.

