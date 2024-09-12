Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2024, promotes semiconductor sector

September 11, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Semicon India 2024 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the...

India: Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2024, promotes semiconductor sector
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Semicon India 2024 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the importance of the semiconductor sector to the country's economy. Modi announced an investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore and expressed the ambition of making every device in the world contain chips made in India. At the event, he highlighted India's strategic role in providing an integrated ecosystem and stable policies for the sector. Modi also mentioned the goal of reaching $500 billion in the electronics sector by the end of the decade. This was reported by Sanmarg. India, which contributes 20% of the global semiconductor design, is training a skilled workforce to support the growth of this crucial sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lakh crore India strategic role Uttar Pradesh
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza