India: Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2024, promotes semiconductor sector

September 11, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Semicon India 2024 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the importance of the semiconductor sector to the country's economy. Modi announced an investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore and expressed the ambition of making every device in the world contain chips made in India. At the event, he highlighted India's strategic role in providing an integrated ecosystem and stable policies for the sector. Modi also mentioned the goal of reaching $500 billion in the electronics sector by the end of the decade. This was reported by Sanmarg. India, which contributes 20% of the global semiconductor design, is training a skilled workforce to support the growth of this crucial sector.