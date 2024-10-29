Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi inaugurates TATA complex for C-295 aircraft production

October 28, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the TATA C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, along...

India: Modi inaugurates TATA complex for C-295 aircraft production
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the TATA C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, along with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez. This facility is the first private sector final assembly line (FAL) for military aircraft in India and will produce 40 of the 56 aircraft under the C-295 programme. The remaining 16 aircraft will be supplied directly by Airbus, the Spanish manufacturer. The collaboration between India and Spain marks a significant step in India’s defence manufacturing capability, The Asian Age reported. The C-295 is a versatile transport aircraft designed for both military and civil operations and its assembly in India aims to enhance self-reliance in the defence sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
collaboration between India This facility India Spanish manufacturer
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza