India: Modi inaugurates TATA complex for C-295 aircraft production

October 28, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the TATA C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, along with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez. This facility is the first private sector final assembly line (FAL) for military aircraft in India and will produce 40 of the 56 aircraft under the C-295 programme. The remaining 16 aircraft will be supplied directly by Airbus, the Spanish manufacturer. The collaboration between India and Spain marks a significant step in India’s defence manufacturing capability, The Asian Age reported. The C-295 is a versatile transport aircraft designed for both military and civil operations and its assembly in India aims to enhance self-reliance in the defence sector.