India: Modi launches 109 high-yielding crop varieties for food security

August 11, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today unveil 109 varieties of high-yielding crops that will improve agricultural productivity and ensure food security in the country. The varieties announced include rice, wheat, maize and pulses, all of which are essential to the diet of the Indian population. The initiative aims to support farmers and meet the growing food needs of the nation, The Asian Age reported. The introduction of these varieties could have a significant impact on Indian agriculture, contributing to greater food self-sufficiency and improving the livelihoods of farmers.