India: Modi launches Climate Change and Health Action Plan in Haryana

October 29, 2024_ The Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi, today virtually launched the Haryana State Action Plan on Climate Change and Health. This initiative is part of the National Programme on Climate Change and Health (NPCCHH), established in 2019 to enhance the capacity of the health sector to respond to the impacts of climate change. The plan adopts a multi-pronged approach to mitigate health impacts by promoting awareness and improving health preparedness. The source of this news is Varthabharathi Kannada Daily. The Action Plan aims to strengthen public health resilience in Haryana by addressing health challenges related to environmental change.