India: Modi launches election campaign in Jharkhand against broken promises

05 November 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off his campaign for the assembly elections in Jharkhand, urging voters to reject the “politics of false guarantees” promoted by Congress and JMM. Modi accused the two parties of making broken promises that have put many states in financial trouble. During his rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa, he predicted an NDA victory, stressing the need to protect women and tribal rights. Modi also criticised sexist remarks by some opposition politicians, linking them to systemic anti-women behaviour. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The PM promised that an NDA government would focus on protecting “Beti, Roti aur Mati” (daughters, food and land), which he said were under threat from the current Hemant Soren government.