Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
India: Modi launches expansion of health insurance for senior citizens

October 28, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the expansion of healthcare coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 and above,...

29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the expansion of healthcare coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 and above, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme. This initiative will provide free health insurance of up to Rs 500,000 per family (approximately €5,500), benefiting around 60 million senior citizens and 45 million families. The decision, approved by the Cabinet, aims to ensure healthcare for all senior citizens, irrespective of their income. The source of this news is The Asian Age. The AB PM-JAY scheme is the world’s largest public health insurance scheme, covering over 550 million individuals in India.

