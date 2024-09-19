Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
India: Modi launches reforms to boost middle class in third term

September 18, 2024_ In the first 100 days of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched significant reforms to strengthen India's...

India: Modi launches reforms to boost middle class in third term
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ In the first 100 days of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched significant reforms to strengthen India’s middle class, investing Rs 15 lakh crore in strategic initiatives. These reforms aim to reduce poverty and promote economic growth, with over 25 crore Indians having been lifted out of poverty in the last decade. The government has introduced favourable tax measures and support schemes for housing and health, highlighting its commitment to the well-being of the middle class. The source of this information is Vartha Bharati. These initiatives are part of the government’s vision for a developed India by 2047, known as Viksit Bharat.

