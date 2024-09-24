India: Modi meets Abbas, reiterates support for Palestinian cause

September 24, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirming India's support for the Palestinian cause. During the meeting, Modi stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and dialogue to resolve conflicts. This meeting highlights India's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. India's position is historically supportive of Palestinian rights, seeking to mediate between the conflicting parties. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The meeting comes in a complex geopolitical context, where India seeks to maintain balanced relations with Arab countries and Israel.