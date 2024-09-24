Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi meets Abbas, reiterates support for Palestinian cause

September 24, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirming India's support for the Palestinian...

India: Modi meets Abbas, reiterates support for Palestinian cause
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirming India's support for the Palestinian cause. During the meeting, Modi stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and dialogue to resolve conflicts. This meeting highlights India's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. India's position is historically supportive of Palestinian rights, seeking to mediate between the conflicting parties. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The meeting comes in a complex geopolitical context, where India seeks to maintain balanced relations with Arab countries and Israel.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting highlights the news was reported by Deccan Chronicle meeting comes where India
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza