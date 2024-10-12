India: Modi meets Blinken, Trudeau at East Asia Summit

October 12, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the East Asia Summit in Laos. There were no official details about the conversation between Modi and Blinken, while the meeting with Trudeau did not lead to any substantive discussions. Trudeau said he stressed the need to address real issues between India and Canada, without providing further details. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. This meeting marks the second interaction between Modi and Trudeau since the 2023 charge regarding diplomatic issues between the two countries.