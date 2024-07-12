Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi meets economists ahead of first comprehensive budget of Modi 3.0 government

July 11, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior NITI Aayog officials and leading economists in preparation for the Union...

India: Modi meets economists ahead of first comprehensive budget of Modi 3.0 government
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior NITI Aayog officials and leading economists in preparation for the Union Budget 2024-25. The Modi 3.0 government will present its first comprehensive budget on July 23. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Planning Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, economist Surjit Bhalla, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and veteran banker KV Kamath also attended the meeting. This economic document is expected to outline a roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047. Hindustan Times reports. The budget will be presented against a backdrop of strong economic growth and reduced inflation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
budget will NITI Aayog officials budget economic growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza