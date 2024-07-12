India: Modi meets economists ahead of first comprehensive budget of Modi 3.0 government

July 11, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior NITI Aayog officials and leading economists in preparation for the Union Budget 2024-25. The Modi 3.0 government will present its first comprehensive budget on July 23. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Planning Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, economist Surjit Bhalla, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and veteran banker KV Kamath also attended the meeting. This economic document is expected to outline a roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047. Hindustan Times reports. The budget will be presented against a backdrop of strong economic growth and reduced inflation.