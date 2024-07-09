India: Modi meets Putin in Russia, defined as a 'close friend'

8 July 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin at his official residence. During the meeting, Putin referred to Modi as his 'close friend' and hosted a private dinner to discuss personal matters. The two leaders will participate in the 22nd annual India-Russia Summit, where they will discuss important bilateral issues. Modi's visit to Russia is his second foreign mission in his third term. सन्मार्ग reports it. Modi was welcomed at the Moscow airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and given a guard of honour.