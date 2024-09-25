India: Modi meets Zelensky in New York to strengthen bilateral ties

September 24, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the second time in 32 days in New York during his visit to the United States. During the meeting, Modi reiterated India's commitment to support peace and stability in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelensky expressed gratitude for Modi's efforts in trying to stop the war and stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue. This was reported by Sanmarg. Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet during the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, to further discuss the situation in Ukraine.