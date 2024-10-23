India: Modi Offers Cooperation to Putin to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

October 22, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is ready to provide all possible cooperation to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During the talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Modi also briefed Putin on his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Indian delegation also urged Russia for the early return of Indian nationals still serving as support personnel in the Russian military. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The meeting between Modi and Putin highlights India's commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy for peace in the region.