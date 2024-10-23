Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi Offers Cooperation to Putin to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

October 22, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is ready to provide all possible cooperation...

India: Modi Offers Cooperation to Putin to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is ready to provide all possible cooperation to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During the talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Modi also briefed Putin on his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Indian delegation also urged Russia for the early return of Indian nationals still serving as support personnel in the Russian military. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The meeting between Modi and Putin highlights India's commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy for peace in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
meeting between Modi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conflict between Russia Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza