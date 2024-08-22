Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
India: Modi on official visit to Ukraine to strengthen bilateral ties

August 21, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will...

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in over three decades and will come at a critical juncture in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with India positioning itself as a neutral party. Modi will spend around 20 hours aboard the ‘Rail Force One’ train, a convoy that has carried world leaders and now serves as a diplomatic conduit to Ukraine, Deccan Chronicle reported. Modi expressed his intention to discuss bilateral cooperation and the search for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, stressing the importance of stability in the region.

