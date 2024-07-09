India: Modi promises peace in Manipur during the first 100 days of government

8 July 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is working to restore peace in the state of Manipur, one of the priorities in the first 100 days of his mandate. Modi stressed the importance of bridging political divides to restore normalcy in the state, speaking in the Rajya Sabha to ensure his message was clearly heard. The situation in Manipur is complex, with ethnic and political problems that require inclusive and lasting solutions. The government has already taken several measures, including arresting nearly 500 suspects and registering 11,000 complaints. The Hindu reports it. The main challenge remains rebuilding trust between the communities involved in the conflict.