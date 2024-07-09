Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi promises peace in Manipur during the first 100 days of government

8 July 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is working to restore peace in the state of Manipur, one of the priorities in the...

India: Modi promises peace in Manipur during the first 100 days of government
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is working to restore peace in the state of Manipur, one of the priorities in the first 100 days of his mandate. Modi stressed the importance of bridging political divides to restore normalcy in the state, speaking in the Rajya Sabha to ensure his message was clearly heard. The situation in Manipur is complex, with ethnic and political problems that require inclusive and lasting solutions. The government has already taken several measures, including arresting nearly 500 suspects and registering 11,000 complaints. The Hindu reports it. The main challenge remains rebuilding trust between the communities involved in the conflict.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
funzionamento working Manipur reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza