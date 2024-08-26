India: Modi promises tougher laws against crimes against women

August 25, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the strengthening of laws to impose harsher punishments for crimes against women during a meeting in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Modi assured that the central government would work with state governments to stop atrocities against women, highlighting the progress made in the last decade. He also said that his administration has done more for women than all previous governments since independence, thehindu.com reported. Modi was addressing a gathering of women self-help groups, highlighting the importance of accessible justice for a developed India.