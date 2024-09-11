Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
India: Modi Promotes Scientific Research with New Anusandhan National Research Foundation

September 10, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of identifying and removing bottlenecks in the country's...

India: Modi Promotes Scientific Research with New Anusandhan National Research Foundation
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 10, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of identifying and removing bottlenecks in the country's research system during the first meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). The foundation, established in 2023, aims to regulate research and development in natural sciences in India. Modi urged the scientific community to set ambitious goals and focus on innovative research to address global problems. He also proposed improving institutions and creating a monitoring system for research resources. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. The ANRF aims to launch programmes in priority areas such as electric mobility and medical technology, thereby contributing to a scientific innovation ecosystem in the country.

