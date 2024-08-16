India: Modi Promotes Secular Civil Code to Fight Religious Discrimination

August 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of a "secular civil code" in his 78th Independence Day speech, saying it was a necessity for the country. Modi said such a code is essential to end religious discrimination in India. In his address, he also addressed issues such as the Kolkata rape case against a woman doctor and the crisis in Bangladesh, while praising the Indian Olympic contingent. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. Modi, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has often emphasised the need for a united and inclusive India, addressing social and political issues relevant to the country.