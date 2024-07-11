India: Modi strengthens ties with Austria during visit to Vienna

10 July 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the friendship between India and Austria is strong and will become even stronger in the future, during a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Modi arrived in Vienna on Tuesday evening, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. The private meeting between Modi and Nehammer comes ahead of official discussions scheduled for Wednesday, aimed at exploring the full potential of the bilateral partnership. Modi thanked Nehammer for the warm welcome and expressed optimism for future discussions. The Asian Age reports it. During the visit, Modi will also meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and participate in meetings with business leaders of both countries.