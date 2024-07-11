Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi strengthens ties with Austria during visit to Vienna

10 July 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the friendship between India and Austria is strong and will become even stronger in the...

India: Modi strengthens ties with Austria during visit to Vienna
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the friendship between India and Austria is strong and will become even stronger in the future, during a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Modi arrived in Vienna on Tuesday evening, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. The private meeting between Modi and Nehammer comes ahead of official discussions scheduled for Wednesday, aimed at exploring the full potential of the bilateral partnership. Modi thanked Nehammer for the warm welcome and expressed optimism for future discussions. The Asian Age reports it. During the visit, Modi will also meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and participate in meetings with business leaders of both countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that friendship between India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Austria
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza