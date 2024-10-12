India: Modi stresses importance of free and inclusive Indo-Pacific

October 11, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the need for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific as essential for peace and progress in the region. Speaking at the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, he expressed concern over global conflicts and stressed that development must prevail over expansionism. Modi also addressed the issue of terrorism, calling for international cooperation to ensure global security. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The summit saw the participation of leaders from various countries, including ASEAN members and strategic partners such as the US and China, to discuss issues of regional importance.