Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
India: Modi to attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan with key bilateral meetings

October 18, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Kazan, Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit and hold key...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Kazan, Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit and hold key bilateral discussions with leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. The summit, which focuses on “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Development and Global Security,” will address key issues such as economic cooperation and security. Modi will have meaningful meetings, particularly with Xi Jinping to discuss border tensions in Ladakh, and with Lula da Silva to explore opportunities for economic cooperation. This news is reported by The Asian Age. This summit is an important platform to address global challenges and strengthen relations among emerging economies.

