India: Modi visits Maharashtra for fintech projects and festivals

30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra to inaugurate several projects in Palghar and attend the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. During the visit, Modi will highlight the importance of Vadhvan Port for the maritime development of the region. Mamata Banerjee also commented that Jay Shah, the current president of the ICC, has a bigger role than many political offices. This was reported by hindustantimes.com. Modi's visit is eagerly awaited as Maharashtra is one of the top economic states in India.

