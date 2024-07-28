Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi visits Ukraine to strengthen diplomatic ties

July 27, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, marking his first trip to the country since the conflict with...

India: Modi visits Ukraine to strengthen diplomatic ties
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, marking his first trip to the country since the conflict with Russia began. During the visit, Modi will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighting India's diplomatic commitment amid ongoing war. This trip follows a recent visit by Modi to Russia, where he discussed cooperation in various sectors with President Vladimir Putin. The visit to Ukraine underlines India's strategic efforts to maintain a balanced approach in international relations. The news is reported by The Hindu. Modi, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has sought to position India as a key player in global diplomacy, addressing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ucraina This trip follows between Russia Russia
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza