India: Modi visits Ukraine to strengthen diplomatic ties

July 27, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, marking his first trip to the country since the conflict with Russia began. During the visit, Modi will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighting India's diplomatic commitment amid ongoing war. This trip follows a recent visit by Modi to Russia, where he discussed cooperation in various sectors with President Vladimir Putin. The visit to Ukraine underlines India's strategic efforts to maintain a balanced approach in international relations. The news is reported by The Hindu. Modi, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has sought to position India as a key player in global diplomacy, addressing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.