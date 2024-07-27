Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi warns Pakistan on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

27 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a warning in...

India: Modi warns Pakistan on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a warning in Islamabad, saying that India will crush any attempt at terrorism. During a ceremony at the Kargil memorial in Dras, Modi stressed that Pakistan has learned nothing from the past and has always faced defeat. He paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and said the 1999 victory was an example of truth and strength. The news is reported by the Deccan Chronicle. Modi also highlighted progress in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, promising a future of peace and prosperity for the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
saying that India attempt at terrorism Pakistan modi stressed that
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza