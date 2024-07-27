India: Modi warns Pakistan on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

27 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a warning in Islamabad, saying that India will crush any attempt at terrorism. During a ceremony at the Kargil memorial in Dras, Modi stressed that Pakistan has learned nothing from the past and has always faced defeat. He paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and said the 1999 victory was an example of truth and strength. The news is reported by the Deccan Chronicle. Modi also highlighted progress in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, promising a future of peace and prosperity for the region.