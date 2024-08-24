India: Modi, Zelenskyy discuss cooperation, healthcare

August 23, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, in a meeting described by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar as a "historic visit". During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Intergovernmental Commission to revive trade between the two countries, which has suffered a decline in recent times. Modi also unveiled the "BHISHM Cubes", portable hospitals equipped with medical equipment, as part of India's healthcare initiative for Ukraine. The news was reported by thehindu.com. The "BHISHM Cubes" were developed under India's "Aarogya Maitri" project and are an important support for trauma care in Ukraine.