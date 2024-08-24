Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi, Zelenskyy discuss cooperation, healthcare

August 23, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, in a meeting described by Foreign...

India: Modi, Zelenskyy discuss cooperation, healthcare
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, in a meeting described by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar as a "historic visit". During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Intergovernmental Commission to revive trade between the two countries, which has suffered a decline in recent times. Modi also unveiled the "BHISHM Cubes", portable hospitals equipped with medical equipment, as part of India's healthcare initiative for Ukraine. The news was reported by thehindu.com. The "BHISHM Cubes" were developed under India's "Aarogya Maitri" project and are an important support for trauma care in Ukraine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as convegno Kiev metionina
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza