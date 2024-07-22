Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
India: Monsoon Session of Parliament begins with heated discussions on the horizon

22 July 2024_ The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament begins today, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the central budget...

India: Monsoon Session of Parliament begins with heated discussions on the horizon
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament begins today, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the central budget on Tuesday. The opposition is preparing to raise issues like leak on NEET exams, railway safety and the Uttar Pradesh government's decisions regarding the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage. On Sunday, the central government held an all-party meeting, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss key issues. During the meeting, JDU and YSRCP parties demanded special state status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively. Sanmarg reports it. The Monsoon Session will last until August 12, with 19 meetings scheduled and the tabling of six bills, including one to amend the 90-year-old Aircraft Act.

