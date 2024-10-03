India: Mumbai shrouded in thick fog, air quality concerns

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ Mumbai recorded a significant deterioration in air quality on 2 October 2024, with an increase in air pollution raising concerns among residents. The weather conditions, characterised by high humidity and low wind speeds, contributed to this situation, with the AQI crossing 100 in several areas of the city. Awaaz Foundation founder Sumaira Abdulali expressed concern over the sudden increase in AQI soon after the end of the monsoon. Awaaz Foundation announced that it will provide daily air quality updates and health alerts during the winter. The news was reported by The Free Press Journal. Environmental experts are calling for immediate measures to address air pollution, which is a persistent problem in Mumbai, one of India's most populous cities.

