Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
India: Mumbai's first underground metro to open soon
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
September 25, 2024_ The first line of Mumbai's underground metro, known as Line 3 or Aqua Line, will partially open to the public in the first week of October. The 33.5 km long line will connect the congested South Mumbai with various commercial districts and airport terminals. The initial phase involves the opening of 10 stations, with services operating from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm on weekdays, Hindustar reported. Once completed, the metro is expected to ease traffic and improve mobility in the city, with a significant impact on public transport.

