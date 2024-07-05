India: Naidu meets Modi to discuss the development of Andhra Pradesh

July 4, 2024_ Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss key issues regarding the state's development. Naidu described the meeting as constructive, expressing confidence in Andhra Pradesh's potential to emerge as a powerhouse among states under Modi's leadership. During the two-day visit, Naidu also met several Union ministers to discuss specific projects, including road infrastructure and agriculture. The visit is considered crucial to get central support for the development of Andhra Pradesh after its partition in 2014, The Hindu reported. Naidu underlined the importance of federal cooperation and reiterated the significant role of his party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as an ally of the BJP-led NDA government.