Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Naidu meets Modi to discuss the development of Andhra Pradesh

July 4, 2024_ Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss key issues regarding the...

India: Naidu meets Modi to discuss the development of Andhra Pradesh
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss key issues regarding the state's development. Naidu described the meeting as constructive, expressing confidence in Andhra Pradesh's potential to emerge as a powerhouse among states under Modi's leadership. During the two-day visit, Naidu also met several Union ministers to discuss specific projects, including road infrastructure and agriculture. The visit is considered crucial to get central support for the development of Andhra Pradesh after its partition in 2014, The Hindu reported. Naidu underlined the importance of federal cooperation and reiterated the significant role of his party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as an ally of the BJP-led NDA government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after its partition metionina
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza