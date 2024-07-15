India: Narendra Modi reaches 100 million followers on social media

July 14, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a new milestone with 100 million followers on social media. This result makes him the most followed political leader on social platforms. The record highlights Modi's growing influence and popularity. Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister of India since 2014 and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was reported by the Sanmarg news site. This achievement highlights the importance of social media in contemporary Indian politics.