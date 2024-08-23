India: National Conference, Congress Alliance for Jammu and Kashmir Elections

August 22, 2024_ The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have officially announced an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The agreement was disclosed by Farooq Abdullah, leader of the NC, at a press conference in Srinagar. Both parties have pledged to restore statehood and democratic rights in the region, with details of seat-sharing to be revealed soon. The elections will be held in three phases starting September 18, 2024, marking the first assembly poll after the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the region's special autonomy. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The alliance is aimed at countering the policies of the BJP-led central government, which has faced criticism for failing to deliver on promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.