Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: National Conference, Congress Alliance for Jammu and Kashmir Elections

August 22, 2024_ The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have officially announced an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and...

India: National Conference, Congress Alliance for Jammu and Kashmir Elections
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have officially announced an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The agreement was disclosed by Farooq Abdullah, leader of the NC, at a press conference in Srinagar. Both parties have pledged to restore statehood and democratic rights in the region, with details of seat-sharing to be revealed soon. The elections will be held in three phases starting September 18, 2024, marking the first assembly poll after the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the region's special autonomy. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The alliance is aimed at countering the policies of the BJP-led central government, which has faced criticism for failing to deliver on promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The agreement was disclosed by The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle Kashmir Elections The National Conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza