Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
India: Nationwide protests against recent Supreme Court ruling on reserved education

August 21, 2024_ Nationwide protests continue in India against the recent Supreme Court decision regarding reservations for marginalized communities....

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Nationwide protests continue in India against the recent Supreme Court decision regarding reservations for marginalized communities. Dalit and tribal groups have called for an 'India Bandh' to demand greater representation and protection for the underprivileged communities. The protests have had a significant impact in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with the support of various political parties. The source of this news is Sanmarg. The protests are aimed at securing the constitutional rights of SC/ST and OBC communities, in line with the ideals of social leader Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

