Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Naveen Patnaik on official visit to Delhi

July 18, 2024_ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for a four-day official visit to Delhi on July 20, 2024. During his stay, Patnaik will...

India: Naveen Patnaik on official visit to Delhi
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 18, 2024_ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for a four-day official visit to Delhi on July 20, 2024. During his stay, Patnaik will attend a ceremony and take part in various meetings. The visit aims to strengthen institutional ties and discuss issues of common interest. Patnaik is known for his leadership role in the state of Odisha, located in the eastern part of India. This was reported by the news site Pragativadi. The visit also includes meetings with senior officials and representatives of the central government to discuss development and cooperation projects.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his leadership role During his stay his Orissa
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza