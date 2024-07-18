India: Naveen Patnaik on official visit to Delhi

July 18, 2024_ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for a four-day official visit to Delhi on July 20, 2024. During his stay, Patnaik will attend a ceremony and take part in various meetings. The visit aims to strengthen institutional ties and discuss issues of common interest. Patnaik is known for his leadership role in the state of Odisha, located in the eastern part of India. This was reported by the news site Pragativadi. The visit also includes meetings with senior officials and representatives of the central government to discuss development and cooperation projects.