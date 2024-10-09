Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
India: NC-Congress alliance triumphs in Jammu and Kashmir elections

09 October 2024_ The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance has secured an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, winning...

India: NC-Congress alliance triumphs in Jammu and Kashmir elections
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 October 2024_ The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance has secured an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, winning 48 seats. This is the first poll since the fall of the PDP-BJP government in 2018 and the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the region. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the alliance on the victory, stressing the importance of restoring the dignity and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. The NC won 42 seats, while the Congress won 6, with the BJP winning 29 seats and the PDP only 3, The Free Press Journal reported. The elections are a significant moment for the region, which has seen substantial political change in recent years.

