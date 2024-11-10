India: NCP, BJP reconciliation for Wadgaonsheri elections

November 09, 2024_ Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has mended relations between Member of Legislative Assembly Sunil Tingre and former BJP counterpart Jagdish Mulik, promising the latter a seat in the legislative council. Mulik withdrew his candidature from Wadgaonsheri constituency after receiving news that he had not been selected for the election ticket. Pawar said that if Tingre wins, an additional member of the legislative council will be elected from the constituency, bringing in more funds to the area. The Hindu reported this. Wadgaonsheri constituency is located in Pune, Maharashtra, and is an important constituency for local political alliances.