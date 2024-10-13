Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: NCP leader Baba Siddiqui killed in Mumbai, two arrested

October 13, 2024_ Baba Siddiqui, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra...

India: NCP leader Baba Siddiqui killed in Mumbai, two arrested
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ Baba Siddiqui, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra district by three men. Two of the alleged assailants were arrested by authorities, while Siddiqui, 66, died after being admitted to Lilavati Hospital. The incident has raised concerns among the opposition about public safety in the state ahead of assembly elections scheduled for next month, The Hindu reported. Baba Siddiqui was a former Congress member and his death has sparked outrage and calls for increased security during a critical election period.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
killed in Mumbai was shot dead chupito former Maharashtra
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza