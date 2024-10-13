India: NCP leader Baba Siddiqui killed in Mumbai, two arrested

October 13, 2024_ Baba Siddiqui, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra district by three men. Two of the alleged assailants were arrested by authorities, while Siddiqui, 66, died after being admitted to Lilavati Hospital. The incident has raised concerns among the opposition about public safety in the state ahead of assembly elections scheduled for next month, The Hindu reported. Baba Siddiqui was a former Congress member and his death has sparked outrage and calls for increased security during a critical election period.