India: NDRF rescues 151 tourists and hundreds of residents stranded by floods in Shahapur

8 July 2024_ The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 151 tourists and hundreds of residents stranded in Shahapur, near Mumbai, due to floods caused by heavy rains. Around 200 houses were flooded and 15-20 vehicles were submerged in Vasind and Gujarati Pada villages. Torrential rains caused the Bharangi and Bhatsa rivers to flood, isolating 18 villages in the region. The rescue operations involved 40 NDRF members who used boats and vehicles to evacuate people safely. Hindustan Times reports it. Local authorities are now assessing the damage and planning the removal of illegal constructions that contributed to the flooding.