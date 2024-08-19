India: Neapolitan Chef Presents 'A Touch of Italy' in Pune

August 19, 2024_ Neapolitan chef Davide Domenico has launched a ten-day food festival titled ‘A Touch of Italy’ at Asilo in the Westin, Koregaon Park, Pune, which will conclude on August 28. The event aims to showcase traditional Italian dishes in an appealing format, using fresh ingredients like zucchini, tomatoes and mozzarella, with a contemporary twist. Domenico, a native of Naples, shares family recipes, including a twist on the classic tiramisu, and has received a warm welcome from the Indian guests. This news was reported by timesofindia.indiatimes.com. This festival is a unique opportunity for Italian food lovers in India to discover the rich culinary tradition of the European country.