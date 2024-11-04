India: New Children's Books Translated from Italian into Tamil

November 03, 2024_ Around 150 new children's books, recently translated from Italian, will be distributed in schools in Tamil Nadu this month, during the Bologna Children's Book Fair. These translations, which include topics such as artificial intelligence and robotics, aim to stimulate students' interest in reading and contemporary subjects. The project is part of the 'Ilantamilir' initiative, which aims to improve the reading skills of children in government schools in Tamil Nadu. This news was reported by dinakaran.com. This effort represents an important cultural connection between India and Italy, highlighting the importance of children's literature in promoting reading among the youth.