India: New concerns over safety of places of worship in Bangladesh during Durga Puja

October 12, 2024_ India expresses grave concern over attacks on Hindu pandals and temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja celebrations. Recently, an alleged explosive device attack targeted a pandal, while a well-known Hindu temple was robbed. The Indian Foreign Ministry described these incidents as part of a systematic pattern of desecration of places of worship. India has asked the Bangladesh government to ensure safety for Hindus and all minorities, especially during this festive period, Sanmarg reported. Durga Puja is one of the most important festivals for Hindus, celebrated with great fervor in India and Bangladesh.