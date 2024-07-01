Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
India: New criminal laws effective July 1st

1 July 2024_ From today, India introduces significant changes in the criminal justice system, abandoning British colonial laws. The new laws, called...

India: New criminal laws effective July 1st
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
1 July 2024_ From today, India introduces significant changes in the criminal justice system, abandoning British colonial laws. The new laws, called the Indian Law Code (BNS), Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS) and Indian Evidence Act (BSA), replace the IPC of 1860, the CrPC of 1898 and the Evidence Act of 1872 respectively. These changes aim to redefine crimes and punishments, introducing new provisions for the collection of evidence and the digitization of legal documents. The new regulations also provide for the use of electronic recordings and video conferences in courts. Sanmarg reports it. These upgrades are intended to improve the efficiency of India's justice system, involving police, lawyers and citizens.

