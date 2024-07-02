India: New criminal laws will take years to be fully enforceable

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ India's Home Minister Amit Shah said it will take three to four years for the entire process and technical aspects of the three new criminal laws to become fully enforceable. Once the process is implemented, a person will be able to get justice from the Supreme Court within three years of registering the first information report (FIR). The laws will be available in all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Shah underlined the importance of these changes to improve the efficiency of the justice system. The Hindu reports it. These developments are part of a larger effort to reform India's legal system.

