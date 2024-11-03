Cerca nel sito
 
India: New diplomatic tensions with Canada over cyber threat allegations

India: New diplomatic tensions with Canada over cyber threat allegations
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 02, 2024_ India has criticized Canada for labeling it as an “adversary” in its National Cyber Threat Report 2025-2026. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the classification a strategic attack by Ottawa, accusing Canada of manipulating global opinion against India. The report, which ranks India as the fifth most cyber threat, was released amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries, aggravated by recent allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian agents were involved in a murder, Free Press Journal reported. Relations between India and Canada have further deteriorated after New Delhi expelled six Canadian diplomats.

