India: New diplomatic tensions with Canada over surveillance of Indian diplomats

November 07, 2024_ Recent reports have revealed that Indian diplomats in Canada have been subjected to surveillance, drawing strong condemnation from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called these actions “totally unacceptable,” highlighting a worrying pattern of harassment and intimidation of Indian diplomatic personnel. The situation is a direct violation of international conventions, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires the protection of diplomats. It is imperative that Canada takes immediate steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and restore trust in bilateral relations, as reported by The Hindu. The issue underscores the importance of constructive dialogue between India and Canada to address diplomatic security concerns.