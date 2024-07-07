Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
12:47
India: New era of cooperation between India and the United Kingdom

6 July 2024_ With the election of Keir Starmer as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a new phase of cooperation begins between India and the...

India: New era of cooperation between India and the United Kingdom
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

6 July 2024_ With the election of Keir Starmer as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a new phase of cooperation begins between India and the United Kingdom. The UK government, led by the Labor Party, faces significant economic challenges post-Brexit and post-pandemic, with a focus on investment in green infrastructure and technologies. The Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community played a crucial role in the Labor Party's victory, influencing the outcome of the elections. Negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom are underway, with the aim of finalizing a deal that is beneficial to both nations. The Asian Age reports it. The new British government will also have to address domestic issues such as the cost of living crisis and environmental sustainability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between India Regno Unito India
