Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
India: New Expectations for Climate Finance at COP29 in Baku

09 November 2024_ Ahead of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, India will reiterate its position for developed countries to increase...

India: New Expectations for Climate Finance at COP29 in Baku
09 November 2024_ Ahead of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, India will reiterate its position for developed countries to increase climate finance. This finance is essential to help developing countries address the impacts of climate change, in line with the Paris Agreement. At COP15 in Copenhagen, developed countries had committed to mobilizing $100 billion annually by 2020, but the definition of this finance remained ambiguous. According to an Indian official, it is crucial that the new collective climate finance target does not include attempts to involve developing countries like India and China under new terminologies. This was reported by The Hindu. COP29 is a crucial opportunity to restore trust between developed and developing countries, addressing the historical responsibilities and specific challenges of the latter.

