India: New guidelines for seaplane operations in the country

August 22, 2024_ India’s Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu today launched new guidelines for seaplane operations, simplifying regulations for such services. These guidelines allow unscheduled entities to operate seaplanes and introduce a simplified certification process, aiming to improve regional connectivity and promote tourism. The new regulations also remove the need for a waterdrome license, making it easier for seaplanes to land and take off. The source of this news is Deccan Chronicle. The new guidelines are a significant step towards the growth of seaplane operations in India, with plans to establish waterdromes in several locations, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.