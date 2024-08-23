India: New guidelines for seaplane operations in the country

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ India’s Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu today launched new guidelines for seaplane operations, simplifying regulations for such services. These guidelines allow unscheduled entities to operate seaplanes and introduce a simplified certification process, aiming to improve regional connectivity and promote tourism. The new regulations also remove the need for a waterdrome license, making it easier for seaplanes to land and take off. The source of this news is Deccan Chronicle. The new guidelines are a significant step towards the growth of seaplane operations in India, with plans to establish waterdromes in several locations, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

