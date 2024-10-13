India: New Haryana government swearing-in ceremony on October 17

October 12, 2024_ The swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government will be held on October 17 in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, along with several state governors, will attend the event. The ceremony will take place at the Dussehra Maidan in Panchkula at 10 am. Nayi Singh Saini has been tipped as the preferred candidate for the post of Chief Minister, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar. This was reported by Sanmarg. Panchkula is a city in the state of Haryana, known for its urban planning and being part of the National Capital Region.