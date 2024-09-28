Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: New Indian Ambassador to San Marino with Residence in Rome

September 28, 2024_ Vani Sarraju Rao, currently the Ambassador of India to Italy, has been appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of...

India: New Indian Ambassador to San Marino with Residence in Rome
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ Vani Sarraju Rao, currently the Ambassador of India to Italy, has been appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of San Marino, while maintaining his residence in Rome. This appointment underscores the importance of diplomatic relations between India and Italy, as well as the strategic role of Rome as a diplomatic post. Rao, a career diplomat from the IFS, will continue to promote Indian interests in Europe, strengthening ties with San Marino. The news was reported by indianmandarins.com. Rao's appointment is a significant step for India in strengthening its diplomatic presence in Europe, especially in the context of growing international cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as as his residence Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza