India: New Indian Ambassador to San Marino with Residence in Rome

September 28, 2024_ Vani Sarraju Rao, currently the Ambassador of India to Italy, has been appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of San Marino, while maintaining his residence in Rome. This appointment underscores the importance of diplomatic relations between India and Italy, as well as the strategic role of Rome as a diplomatic post. Rao, a career diplomat from the IFS, will continue to promote Indian interests in Europe, strengthening ties with San Marino. The news was reported by indianmandarins.com. Rao's appointment is a significant step for India in strengthening its diplomatic presence in Europe, especially in the context of growing international cooperation.